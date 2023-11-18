Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: Nov. 6-12
Published 12:22 am Saturday, November 18, 2023
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12:
- Alan Johnson, 32, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container
- Humberto Arellano, 26, other agency warrant(s)
- Angel Garcia-Ybarra, 43, possession of a controlled substance
- Jennifer Castillo, 51, public intoxication
- Myunique Collins McElroy, 29, Port Neches traffic warrants
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12:
Nov. 6
- No reports
Nov. 7
- Criminal trespassing was reported in the 2100 block of 12th Street.
Nov. 8
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 800 block of Merriman.
- An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of South.
Nov. 9
An officer investigated two reports of assault in the 1000 block of Wagner.
Nov. 10
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of Grigsby.
Nov. 11
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
Nov. 12
- A person was arrested for Port Neches traffic warrants in the 700 block of Merriman.
- An officer investigated a report of injury to an elderly person in the 2000 block of 9th Street.