Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: Nov. 6-12 Published 12:22 am Saturday, November 18, 2023

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12:

Alan Johnson, 32, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container

Humberto Arellano, 26, other agency warrant(s)

Angel Garcia-Ybarra, 43, possession of a controlled substance

Jennifer Castillo, 51, public intoxication

Myunique Collins McElroy, 29, Port Neches traffic warrants

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12:

Nov. 6

No reports

Nov. 7

Criminal trespassing was reported in the 2100 block of 12th Street.

Nov. 8

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 800 block of Merriman.

An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of South.

Nov. 9

An officer investigated two reports of assault in the 1000 block of Wagner.

Nov. 10

Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of Grigsby.

Nov. 11

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 800 block of Ridgewood.

Nov. 12