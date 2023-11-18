Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: Nov. 6-12

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12:

  • Alan Johnson, 32, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container
  • Humberto Arellano, 26, other agency warrant(s)
  • Angel Garcia-Ybarra, 43, possession of a controlled substance
  • Jennifer Castillo, 51, public intoxication
  • Myunique Collins McElroy, 29, Port Neches traffic warrants

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12:

Nov. 6

  • No reports

Nov. 7

  • Criminal trespassing was reported in the 2100 block of 12th Street.

Nov. 8

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 800 block of Merriman.
  • An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of South.

Nov. 9

An officer investigated two reports of assault in the 1000 block of Wagner.

Nov. 10

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of Grigsby.

Nov. 11

  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 800 block of Ridgewood.

Nov. 12

  • A person was arrested for Port Neches traffic warrants in the 700 block of Merriman.
  • An officer investigated a report of injury to an elderly person in the 2000 block of 9th Street.

