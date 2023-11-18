Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Nov. 6-12
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Nov. 6 to Nov 12:
- Joni Lejeune, 60, possession of a controlled substance
- Davion Le Bleu, 19, evading arrest/detention
- Isaac Smith, 26, driving while intoxicated with open container
- Regan Benoit, 28, Nederland warrants
- Keith Phillips, 32, warrant other agency
- Colton Stanley, 32, warrant other agency
- Sam Hodges II, 39, possession of drug paraphernalia
- Larry Davila, 32, assault causes bodily injury-family violence,
- Chance Orta, 22, Nederland warrants
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Nov. 6 to Nov 12:
Nov. 6
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1700 block of Avenue M.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated -open container in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Two people were arrested for evading arrest / detention in the 2800 block of FM 365.
Nov. 7
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 300 block of South 16th Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3000 block of Gary.
Nov. 8
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2000 block of Atlanta.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1700 block of Nederland Avenue.
Nov. 9
- A death was reported in the 3200 block of West Boston.
- A person was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
Nov. 10
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- Possession or promotion of child pornography was reported in the 2600 block of Helena.
Nov. 11
- Terroristic threat of family -family violence was reported in the 1300 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury -family violence in the 3000 block of Avenue A.
- Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 300 block of South 4th Street.
Nov. 12
- Found property was reported in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 100 block of North 27th Street.