Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Nov. 6-12 Published 12:24 am Saturday, November 18, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Nov. 6 to Nov 12:

Joni Lejeune, 60, possession of a controlled substance

Davion Le Bleu, 19, evading arrest/detention

Isaac Smith, 26, driving while intoxicated with open container

Regan Benoit, 28, Nederland warrants

Keith Phillips, 32, warrant other agency

Colton Stanley, 32, warrant other agency

Sam Hodges II, 39, possession of drug paraphernalia

Larry Davila, 32, assault causes bodily injury-family violence,

Chance Orta, 22, Nederland warrants

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Nov. 6 to Nov 12:

Nov. 6

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1700 block of Avenue M.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated -open container in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. Two people were arrested for evading arrest / detention in the 2800 block of FM 365.

Nov. 7

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 300 block of South 16 th Street.

Street. A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3000 block of Gary.

Nov. 8

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2000 block of Atlanta.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1700 block of Nederland Avenue.

Nov. 9

A death was reported in the 3200 block of West Boston.

A person was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.

Nov. 10

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. Possession or promotion of child pornography was reported in the 2600 block of Helena.

Nov. 11

Terroristic threat of family -family violence was reported in the 1300 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury -family violence in the 3000 block of Avenue A.

Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 300 block of South 4th Street.

Nov. 12