Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Nov. 6-12

Published 12:24 am Saturday, November 18, 2023

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Nov. 6 to Nov 12:

  • Joni Lejeune, 60, possession of a controlled substance
  • Davion Le Bleu, 19, evading arrest/detention
  • Isaac Smith, 26, driving while intoxicated with open container
  • Regan Benoit, 28, Nederland warrants
  • Keith Phillips, 32, warrant other agency
  • Colton Stanley, 32, warrant other agency
  • Sam Hodges II, 39, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Larry Davila, 32, assault causes bodily injury-family violence,
  • Chance Orta, 22, Nederland warrants

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Nov. 6 to Nov 12:

Nov. 6

  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1700 block of Avenue M.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated -open container in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • Two people were arrested for evading arrest / detention in the 2800 block of FM 365.

Nov. 7

  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 300 block of South 16th Street.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3000 block of Gary.

Nov. 8

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2000 block of Atlanta.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1700 block of Nederland Avenue.

Nov. 9

  • A death was reported in the 3200 block of West Boston.
  • A person was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.

Nov. 10

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
  • Possession or promotion of child pornography was reported in the 2600 block of Helena.

Nov. 11

  • Terroristic threat of family -family violence was reported in the 1300 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury -family violence in the 3000 block of Avenue A.
  • Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 300 block of South 4th Street.

Nov. 12

  • Found property was reported in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 100 block of North 27th Street.

