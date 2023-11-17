Small business owners, managers invited to industry workshop in Port Arthur Published 11:43 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

Lamar State College Port Arthur’s Small Business Development Center is set to host a workshop designed to empower local entrepreneurs and small business owners in their journey towards collaborating with large industries.

“Is Your Business Ready to do Business with Industry” will be held Nov. 28.

This event is presented by Motiva and FREE for attendees.

Space is limited, and refreshments will be served, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Ruby Fuller Exhibit Hall at LSCPA.

Register at: https://bit.ly/pasbdc-nov-28-2023

In an effort to bridge the gap between small businesses and larger industries, the Lamar State College Port Arthur SBDC is organizing a panel discussion workshop that promises to equip participants with the knowledge and strategies needed to navigate the complexities of engaging with large-scale enterprises.

Key Workshop Topics Include understanding the procurement process, building strategic relationships and meeting industry standards.

Workshop panelists include Brandon Phoenix, advisor, TMAC Southeast; Chad Caruso, PAMC supply chain site lead at Motiva Port Arthur Manufacturing Complex; and Josh Baker, regional operations manager/employee owner at SpawGlass.

“As advocates for local businesses, we recognize the immense potential small enterprises hold,” said Dana Espinal, Director of the SBDC at Lamar State College Port Arthur. “This panel discussion workshop is designed to empower them with the tools and knowledge needed to not only survive but thrive when venturing into collaborations with larger industries.”

The LSCPA SBDC coverage area includes Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland, Port Neches, Bridge City, Orange and Vidor municipalities. All southeast Texas area small businesses are welcome to attend.

“Small business support is key to a thriving economy and Motiva is pleased to partner with the SBDC at Lamar State College Port Arthur,” said Claire Jackson, Social Responsibility & Community Affairs Manager at Motiva. “Workshops through this year have provided learning opportunities for small businesses owners and managers, at no cost, to help them grow and develop professionally.”