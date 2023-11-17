Port Arthur man sentenced after pleading guilty to indecency with 9-year-old Published 10:49 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

A Port Arthur man was sentenced to 10 years in prison this week after pleading guilty to indecency with a child.

Miguel Lauriano Galvez, 41, was sentenced Wednesday morning in Judge John Stevens’ criminal district court.

The female victim, age 9, made an outcry that Galvez touched her inappropriately Feb. 16.

He was arrested at the scene and brought to the Port Arthur Police Department, where he reportedly spoke with an officer.

Galvez was indicted on the second degree felony charge in April, according to information from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

His sentence is part of a plea agreement to cap Galvez’s punishment at 10 years, according to information from Judge Stevens’ court.