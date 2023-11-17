Delicias Yolis & Grill brings authentic Mexican tastes to Port Arthur Published 12:18 am Friday, November 17, 2023

1 of 5

The Hispanic Business Association of SETX recently celebrated the grand opening of Delicias Yolis & Grill.

The restaurant, now situated at 2129 Jefferson Drive in Port Arthur, has undergone a refreshing transformation, relocating and enhancing its menu with a delightful array of authentic Mexican dishes, providing buffet options and a full menu to cater to various tastes.

What’s more, customers can savor their delectable offerings seven days a week, with doors open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Delicias Yolis & Grill runs under the ownership of Yolanda Gudino, a proud native of Michoacan, Mexico. The restaurant looks to stand out with its rich and diverse flavors.

Gudino ‘s dedication and hard work shine through, as the restaurant reopens to the community, showcasing a menu brimming with new and tempting Mexican delicacies.

Gudino’s resilience and commitment to her passion are evident in every dish served at Delicias Yolis & Grill.

November’s grand opening marks a significant milestone for Gudino and her family, turning her dreams into a flavorful reality. It’s a testament to hard work paying off and a warm invitation for the community to savor the taste of Mexico in Port Arthur.