VFW POST 4820 celebrates Veterans Day with series of events Published 12:06 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

The VFW POST 4820 Port Neches Veterans Day celebration included the Auxiliary visiting a VA clinic in Beaumont and handing out “thank you” cards to Veterans.

The Auxiliary also went to Rosefield Court to pay tribute to assisted living resident Veterans with a certificate of appreciation, gift bags and special made “thank you” cards.

The VFW held a celebration to honor and celebrate all Veterans on Veterans Day.

VFW Post 4820 Commander Andrew Arnold hosted with guest speakers Groves Mayor Chris Borne, Marine Corp Colonel Brad Ward and VFW Texas State Adjutant Jorg Kitchens.

Others in attendance included Port Neches Police Chief Cheri Griffith and Groves Fire Chief Lance Billeaud.

The event was originally set to take place at Golden Triangle Memorial Park. Arnold was appreciative of the members making it possible to change the location to 511 Grigsby (post home) with less than 48-hour notice due to weather.

Major James White is one of the last of the local WWII Veterans and a member of the VFW Post 4820 who attended the celebration.

A representative of Congressman Randy Weber attended and presented White with an United States Flag that flew over the congressional building and a certificate of appreciation.

Music was provided by the Community Band of SETX.

The Buddy Poppy Princesses were in attendance representing VFW National Home and taking donations.

“The Members of the VFW Post 4820 would like to thank everyone who came and participated in the celebration,” officials said.