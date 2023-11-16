Toy drive benefits Child Protective Services this holiday season Published 12:02 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

BEAUMONT — The Industrial Safety Training Council and The Golden Triangle Business Roundtable are leading a collaborative toy drive benefiting Child Protective Services this holiday season.

Every child deserves a happy and memorable holiday season, and this Toy Drive is the perfect opportunity for individuals, businesses and organizations to come together and spread joy to those in need.

Donations should be new, unwrapped toys suitable for children of all ages.

To participate, community individuals and businesses can drop off new, unwrapped toy donations at the ISTC Conference Center, 3749 Highway 69 N Beaumont.

Organizers said community members can stop by 5 Under in Beaumont Dec. 11 for the Holiday Toy Drive Mixer from 5 to 7 p.m. Bring an unwrapped gift, play golf and enjoy a first drink on organizers.

Golden Triangle Business Roundtable is a Texas Trade Association and is comprised of a broad cross-section of owner interests associated with many sectors of local business including member companies who are users of construction and maintenance services in their day-to-day operations.

Industrial Safety Training Council is a nonprofit training and education organization located in Southeast Texas. The organization is firmly entrenched in the Petro-chemical and Refining industry and delivers safety training and site-specific job safety orientations.