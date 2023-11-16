Shrimp Processors Association pushing more regulations on import operations Published 10:54 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

The American Shrimp Processors Association on Thursday, announced the U.S. Department of Commerce granted the Association’s request to initiate antidumping and countervailing duty investigations into imported shrimp from Ecuador, India, Indonesia and Vietnam.

The Association’s petitions generated widespread industry support.

The Department of Commerce initiated the investigations based on support from processors and boats demonstrated by the Association’s submissions as well as submissions by the Hoc Shrimp Trade Action Committee.

The Department of Commerce now determines whether imported shrimp from the subject countries are being dumped or illegally subsidized.

The American Shrimp Processors Association also participated this week in the preliminary conference at the International Trade Commission to determine whether there is a reasonable indication the domestic shrimp industry is materially injured by imports from the four countries.

The Commission is expected to vote Dec. 8.

Anthony Garcia, who testified on behalf of his Texas company’s shrimp fleet of 13 vessels and 55 employees, notes “current ex-vessel prices are the lowest we’ve seen in the over 60 years me and my family have been in the shrimp business. Add to that the increased costs of supplying our vessels and we are barely hanging on.”

Shrimp Processors Association President Trey Pearson said despite the challenges the industry is facing, his members believe they can compete with anyone under fair market conditions.

“We are honored and grateful that so many in our industry took the time and effort to voice their support for these petitions,” Pearson said.