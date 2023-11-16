Joyce Theopolis Marks Published 10:12 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

Joyce Marks, age 87, of Port Arthur, passed from this mortal world on the morning of November 11th, 2023.

He was born on July 20, 1936 in Jeanerette, La to Edward Marks, Sr. and Elvira Marks.

He spent his last days surrounded by family and loved ones at his home in Port Arthur under the care of Compassion Hospice.

Funeral service will be on Tuesday, November 21st, at Universal Church of the Living God, 906 Irma, Beaumont, TX, at 11 a.m.

Viewing will be at 10 a.m. until service time.