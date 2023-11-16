Emile Haley Jr. Published 11:16 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

Emile Haley Jr. was born on August 22, 1954, in Port Arthur, TX to the union of Emile Haley Sr. and Rosella Haley, and six other siblings were born.

Emile Jr. was called to his resting home on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Emile was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School class of 1972.

He moved to Baytown, TX, in 1996.

He was a faithful member of Wheeler Baptist Church in Houston, TX, and served on the Usher Ministries for many years until God called him from “labor to reward.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emile Sr. and Rosella Haley, two brothers, Anthony Haley and John Baker.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving and devoted wife, Arthur Faye Haley, of 30 years, two sons, Emile Haley III and Arthur Haley, of Baytown, TX. Three daughters, Elizabeth Haley, of Baytown, TX, Chekesha (Daren) Hays, of Port Arthur, TX, and Chastity St. Romain of Pittsburgh, PA. Two brothers Nathan (Edna) Haley and Lionel Haley of Port Arthur, TX, Three sisters, Stephanie Haley of Port Arthur, TX , Betty Haley of Houston, TX and Paula Haley (Jonathan) Polk of Houston, TX.

Two granddaughters and one Great granddaughter. A host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Service will be Friday, November 17, 2023, at Wheeler Baptist Church Baptist Church, 3826 Wheeler Avenue Houston, TX 77004.

Visitation 10am to 11:00 am, Service at 11:00am, under the direction of Gabriel funeral Home.