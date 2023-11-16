Charlotte’s Cupboard Thanksgiving food pantry outreach nears

Published 12:28 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

By PA News

Lillian Parker, left, and Charlotte Moses express surprise when told Charlotte’s Cupboard was receiving a grant from Season of Giving in 2022. (Photo courtesy of Brandon Gouthier Photography)

Charlotte’s Cupboard is hosting a drive-thru Thanksgiving food pantry.

The event is planned from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday (Nov. 18).

The pantry is taking place at Missionary Baptist Church, 1919 Jefferson Drive in Port Arthur.

Charlotte’s Cupboard is open to everyone.

The rising cost of groceries is hitting many in the pocketbook, especially now with the holiday season here.

“There is such a need. I don’t think people realize the need that is in our area,” Deloris Coleman, event coordinator for non-profit Charlotte’s Cupboard, told Port Arthur Newsmedia in 2022. “And with our elders, you make a choice between medicine and good, nutritional food.”

In 2022, more than 200 families received a bag of groceries with enough food for a Thanksgiving to feed four as part of annual Thanksgiving Drive Through Pantry.

Those seeking help from Charlotte’s Cupboard can call 409-962-9792.

