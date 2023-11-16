Billy “Bill” Joe Draughon Published 1:44 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

August 1, 1930 – November 9, 2023

Billy “Bill” Joe Draughon passed away peacefully on November 9, 2023 at Crestview Retirement Community in Bryan, TX with his wife, Anna Lee, by his side.

Bill was a big personality and loved by all. He came from humble beginnings.

His familial ancestors came from lumbering, refining, and military backgrounds. He was born and raised in Port Arthur, Texas during the Great Depression and followed his father’s military career during WWII.

His family eventually resettled in Port Arthur.

He attended Texas A&M from 1948 to 1950 and was a pitcher on the baseball team. He left college to join the Army Corp of Engineers and after completing his service he became a draftsman at the Texas Company Refinery in 1953.

While donating blood, he cast his eyes on his future wife and life-long love, Anna Lee (Barras) Draughon. They married on August 25, 1956 and, with her support, Bill returned to Texas A&M and finished his engineering degree.

He was the first in his family to graduate from college and became a licensed professional engineer.

While in College Station, Bill received religious instruction at St Mary’s Catholic Center and converted to Catholicism. Bill and Anna Lee had the first of their four children while he was a student. After graduation, the young family returned to Port Arthur where Bill began his professional career working for Texaco.

His assignments included postings in Illinois, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia. He loved his faith, family, friends, golf, and baseball. He was loving, generous, and gregarious and he will be greatly missed.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, Robert Wilson Draughon; mother, Cora Belle (Loden) Draughon; and brother, Richard Wilson Draughon.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Anna Lee Draughon; children, Georgina Marie Mahoney and her husband Roger, Daniel Lee Draughon and his wife Becky, Patrick Allen Draughon and his wife Valerie, and Mary Beth Stump and her husband Craig. Bill is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Ashley Mahoney, Lauren Mahoney, Lindsey Mahoney, Cade Draughon, Trevor Draughon, Kelsey Draughon and her husband Xhuli Toçe, Collin Draughon, Austin Draughon and his wife Taylor, Clayton Draughon and his wife Annie, Joshua Stump, Taylor Stump and his wife Emily; and 5 great-grandchildren, Elias Toçe, Daphne Toçe, Lucy Draughon, Joseph Draughon, and Jane Draughon.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 20 at 6pm at Hillier of College Station. The Rosary will promptly begin at 6:45pm followed by family eulogies.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, November 21 at 10am at St. Mary’s Catholic Center, 603 Church Ave, College Station, TX 77840. The Graveside Service will follow at Memorial Cemetery of College Station.

The family would like to thank the staff at Crestview Retirement Center in Bryan and Acara Hospice Care for the loving care they gave to Bill. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the St. Mary’s Catholic Center Building Fund.

Please visit www.hillierfuneralhome.com to share deepest condolences and expressions of gratitude for Bill and a life well lived.