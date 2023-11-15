Bicyclist recovering from crash with train, police say

Published 12:10 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

By Mary Meaux

ORANGE — A bicyclist is recovering from injuries after a collision with a train Tuesday before daybreak, authorities said.

Orange Police Detective Sergeant D.B. Mulhollan said the crash took place at approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday at the train tracks at Bob Hall Road and Cordrey Avenue.

Mulhollan said it appears the cyclist attended to cross the tracks as the train was approaching.

The man, who is about 40-years-old, police said, suffered a fractured femur and was listed in stable condition Tuesday morning.

