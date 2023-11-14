Rose Marie Burrle Clayton Published 2:51 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Rose Marie Burrle Clayton, 80, was born to the late Robert Burrle, Sr. and Rose White on July 7, 1943 in Empire, Louisiana. She was called from labor to reward on November 4, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones.

Rose was a 1967 graduate of Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where she received a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education. While at Southern University, she met the love of her life, the late John L. Clayton, Sr.

The couple was married on December 30, 1967 and, to this union one son was born. They later moved to Port Arthur, where she was employed in 1971 by the Port Arthur Independent School District as a first-grade teacher. She retired after completing 29 years of service.

She was a faithful member of Shilo Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. Samuel Joseph and presently, Rev. Carl Fontenot, where she served as a member of the Missionary Society, and also served as teacher of the Sedonna Shield Circle.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, John Clayton Sr.; her son, John Clayton, Jr; parents, Robert Burrle, Sr and Rose White; and her siblings.

Left to cherish her memories are: two grandsons, her caregiver DeAndre Clayton of Port Arthur, Texas and John Touchet of Lake Charles, Louisiana; one granddaughter, Johnelle Clayton of Beaumont, Texas; one brother, Robert Burrle, Jr (Eleanora) of Port Sulfur, Louisiana; one great granddaughter, Layla Touchet of Abbeville, Louisiana; one goddaughter, Freda Richardson Taylor (Edgar) of New Orleans, Louisiana; daughter-in-law, Felicia Clavelle (Briant) of Port Arthur, Texas; special friends, Phyllis Kemper of Port Arthur, Texas and Mattie Moss of Shreveport, Louisiana; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

A wake will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, November 17, 2023 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, Tx.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, November 18, 2023 at New Hope Baptist Church, 549 W Gulfway Dr, Port Arthur, Tx. Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.