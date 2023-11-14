Mary Lee Ballet-Williams Published 11:12 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Mrs. Mary Lee Ballet-Williams, 88, of Port Arthur, TX answered the Masters call on Monday, November 6, 2023.

A native of Patterson, LA. Born November 17, 1934 to Albert and Charlotte Ballet, she was a resident of Port Arthur for 64 years.

Mary was the head cook at Beverly’s Restaurant for over 30 years.

She was a member of Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, Rev. Glenn E. Holmes Sr., Pastor.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Ernest Williams Sr.; sons, William Douglas, Ernest Williams Jr. and Michael Williams; daughters, Laura Williams and Katina Williams.

Survivors include her children, Larry Williams (Silvia) of Katy, TX, Kenneth Williams Sr. (Angela) of San Antonio, TX, Donald Williams Sr. of Katy, TX, Donna Reynolds (Donald) of Port Arthur, TX, Marla Harris of Port Arthur, TX, and Anthone’ Williams of San Antonio, TX; one godson, Greg Maxie; a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; special neighbors, Mr. and Mrs. H. Lewis, Mr. and Mrs. J. Crout, Robert Thomas, Eliza and Karen Duncan.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, 1224 Houston Ave, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 1 p.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.