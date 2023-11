Billy Wayne Bernard Published 11:22 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Billy Wayne Bernard departed this life Friday, November 3, 2023.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Strong Tower Ministries, 5100 25th Street, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 8 a.m. until service time.

Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.