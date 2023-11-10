Kimberly Christina Thomas Published 12:58 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

Kimberly Christina Thomas of Carrollton, Texas was born May 5, 1977 and passed from this earthly life on October 15, 2023.

Kimberly was a Port Arthur native and graduate of Lincoln High School.

She completed her undergraduate degree at The University of Texas at Dallas.

Kimberly was preceded in death by her father and mother, Levy John Thomas and Janice Marie Thomas and, grandparents Wilbert Fields Carter, Sr. and Geraldine Carter and Levy and Elner Virginia Thomas, two uncles Eddie Thomas and Cecil Gerard Carter.

She is survived by uncles Wilbert F. Carter Jr, and Kenneth Carter aunts Karen Carter, Mary Carter and Denise Carter Bates.

Kim is also survived by a host of other family members and friends.

Kimberly’s life was celebrated with a funeral mass on November 7, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Port Arthur, TX with Father Anthony Afangide presiding.

Her remains were interred at Live Oak Memorial Park.