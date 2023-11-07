Willie Bowie “Dude” Published 9:09 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Willie Bowie, transitioned Monday, October 30, 2023 at the age of 68.

He was born October 7, 1955 to the late Willie Bowie and Atilee Captain in Pineville, Louisiana.

He leaves to cherish his four sisters; two brothers; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral service will be 10am Saturday, November 11, 2023 at God 1st Missionary Baptist Church, 201 East 14th Street, Port Arthur, Texas with viewing from 8 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.