Rosita Maria Arciva Day Published 9:50 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Rosita Maria Arciva Day, 85, passed away on Friday, November 3, 2023 surrounded by her loving family and friends.

She was the daughter of Arnulfo Arciva Sr. and Angelina Arciva and was born on August 15, 1938.

Rosita was a lifelong resident of this area and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and Port Arthur College (Lamar University).

She taught at Lamar Port Arthur when it was still Port Arthur College.

She later went to work for the law firm of Long and Parker and retired after 36 years. She was a member of the Legal Secretaries and Legal Assistance Associations. She was a charter member of the Aurora Sertoma Club when she received the Club’s 2005 Sertoman of the Year Award.

Rosita was active at her Church, Our Lady of Guadalupe in Port Arthur. She served as a Eucharistic Minister; was a member of the Senior Club, Altar Society, and Damas Guadalupanas, She also volunteered at Christus St. Mary Hospital, where she was the coordinator of the Volunteers.

She also volunteered in the office of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. She was also an instrumental member of the Building Committee to help build the church and parish facilities, she served a Secretary.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas W. Day, Sr.; sister, Delia Arciva Lozano. She leaves behind her children, Thomas W. Day, Jr., of League City, Texas; daughter, Tamara Day Flores, and her husband, James Flores, two grandchildren, Matthew Thomas Flores and McKenna Day Flores of Richmond, Texas; sister, Ester Elizondo and her husband, Albert Elizondo, of Groves, Texas; two Brothers, Arnulfo Arciva, Jr. of Port Neches, Texas and Robert Arciva of Groves, Texas; sister-in-law, Alvina Day of Pasadena Texas, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, with a rosary to be prayed at 6:30 PM at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.