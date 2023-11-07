Frances Scalco Ramey Published 11:23 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Frances Scalco Ramey, (1924-2023) passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 21, 2023.

Frances was born June 13, 1924 in the community of “Nancy” near Lufkin, Texas to Joel Levi Reynolds and Mae Reynolds.

Frances was one of 7 children raised by Mae and Barney Holt in Port Arthur, Texas; all which are predeceased.

Frances was married to Victor Scalco in 1941 up until his death in 1967.

She later married husband Alvin Ramey who died in 1986.

Frances is survived by; children, Carol Scalco Irvin of Dahlonega, GA, Victor Scalco JR of Longview, TX, Dora Scalco of Longview, TX, Troy Scalco and wife, Martha Scalco of Katy, TX. Grandchildren; Victor Scalco III, and wife Robin, of San Diego, CA, Katherine & husband Michael Kelly,of Cumming, GA, Karol & husband Chance Mason, of Alpharetta, GA and 7 Great Grandchildren; Alec Troy Scalco, Aerin Scalco, Lauren, Patrick & Katie Kelly, Chance and Sophia Mason.

Frances lived a full life with love, adventure, music, worship, travel and laughter. She was the life of any gathering or party, enjoyed by her immediate family, siblings, nieces, nephews, and numerous “adopted” children/family from California, Georgia, Las Vegas, and Texas.

To have known Frances was to love her! Frances never met a stranger and always had a song in her heart.

She had a vigor for life that was infectious, admirable, and oh so memorable.

She was strong, sassy, demanding, playful, loving, loyal, and always dressed to the finest.

Frances shared her spiritual beliefs and commitment to her faith.

France’s 99 years was filled with grace and love.

In lieu of flowers, the family request to “pay it forward” to others as Frances did, remembering always those in need.

A “Celebration of Life” for friends and family members will be held Friday, November 24th, at 29 Bramlett Place, Longview, TX from 1:00pm to 3:00pm.