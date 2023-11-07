Athlete of the Week — Daniel Canales, 12th grade, Bob Hope High School Published 12:02 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Bob Hope High School Senior Daniel Canales is a real team player.

The 17-year-old, 6’ 3” power forward on the basketball team became interested in basketball by playing outdoors with the kids in his neighborhood.

He tried out for the basketball team in junior high and didn’t make it, but the summer between his 8th and 9th grade years, he had a tremendous growth spurt and went from 5’10” to 6’1”, according to information from the school.

When he returned to school the coach didn’t recognize him. He put his newfound height to use and made the high school team at tryouts.

For this basketball season he wants to surpass the personal goals that he has set for himself and be the best player he can possibly be. He also wants to see his teammates become better athletes together as a whole team.

Canales knows on many teams, one or two really good players carry all the games. For his team, he wants to see the entire squad working together to win.