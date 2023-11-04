City, school board and special elections on Tuesday; see what’s up locally Published 12:16 am Saturday, November 4, 2023

Early voting for the Constitutional Amendment Election across Texas and general and special elections in Mid County has ended.

Election Day voting is next on Tuesday (Nov. 7)

Local Items on the ballot include:

Port Neches

The City of Port Neches has two seats up for election and a special election for the use of a portion of sales tax to be used for streets.

Two people are vying for the Place 3 seat previously held by John Davenport. They are Mike Beaty and Jim Wallace.

The Place 5 Councilmember Terry Schwertner did not draw any opponents.

Port Neches Special Election

The reauthorization of a local sales and use tax in the City of Port Neches at the rate of one-fourth of one percent, (.25 percent) to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.

The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.

Port Neches-Groves ISD

General Election

There are two contested races for trustees seats.

School Board Trustee Place 6 candidates are Brenda Duhon and Melanie Plaia Miller.

Incumbent Dallon James is not running for reelection.

School Board Trustee Place 7 incumbent Jake Lefort drew an opponent, Jordyn Collida.

Sabine Pass ISD Special Election

Proposition A

Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.05135 per $100 valuation in Sabine Pass Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 4.48 percent in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the District for the current year compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $681,590.

Jefferson County Water Control & Improvement District No. 10

The issuance of $3,700,000 of Jefferson County Water Control & Improvement District No. 10 unlimited tax bonds and levying the tax to pay the principal of and interest on said bonds to pay for and finance the design, construction and equipping of the wastewater collection, transportation and treatment facilities of the district.

There are also 14 State of Texas propositions on the ballot.