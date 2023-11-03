Police chief explains concerns wth youth believed to be committing repeated auto burglaries Published 12:18 am Friday, November 3, 2023

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso believes a group of youth is responsible for a number of auto thefts and burglaries occurring in Port Arthur and neighboring cities, as well.

PAPD posted a video to their social media page showing seven individuals they say are involved in multiple auto burglaries and auto thefts in Port Arthur and Beaumont.

Police are asking the public’s help in identifying them.

Duriso said the crimes occurred over the past month, and several juveniles have been taken into custody but once they are released, they are back at the crimes again.

Law enforcement believes these are the same individuals who were stealing Kia’s and Hyundai’s in September and since have gained a few more members.

The problem is their age.

Duriso said he believes the youth are between 12 and 16.

He said the challenge is that the suspects are juveniles, the types of crimes they are committing are non-violent and they are entitled to their rights once taken into custody.

In September, police said the recent rash of stolen vehicles might be tied to six juveniles who were arrested and released.

Duriso said more than 15 Kia and Hyundai vehicles were stolen, adding detectives believe the same juveniles are involved who were arrested Sept. 3 and 4.

The juveniles range in age from 14 to 16 and are from Port Arthur.

Five minors were arrested Sept. 3 and sent to Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center. A sixth minor was arrested the following day on a vehicle theft charge.

Police were tipped off to the original crimes when someone tried to steal a Ring door camera at Park Central Apartments.

People who can identify these youth or have information about the crimes can call the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS.