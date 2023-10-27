Port Arthur man shot Friday morning not cooperating with police Published 12:57 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

A man shot Friday morning near a local middle school opted not to press charges against the alleged gunman, authorities said.

The shooting took place at approximately 10:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Jefferson Drive near Thomas Jefferson Middle School, prompting the school to go on a brief lock down, Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said.

A notice was sent to parents of the shooting, which did not happen on campus.

All students and staff are safe, and no one was allowed in or out of the buildings until the lockdown was lifted.

Duriso said the victim is from Port Arthur and received a gunshot wound to the arm, which was not life threatening.

The man is not cooperating with police and doesn’t want to file charges, according to police.

Duriso said the shooting took place outside a home near the school, adding the shooter and victim know each other.

“No students were in any danger,” Duriso said, adding the school followed security protocol.

Although the victim does not want to prosecute the alleged shooter, police still would like to talk to the person and are currently looking for an older model gold SUV in connection with the shooting.