Man’s body found in parked truck; Groves Police do not suspect foul play Published 3:30 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

GROVES — A deceased man was found Thursday inside a truck that had been parking in a business parking lot for a period of time in Groves.

Groves Police Department officials do not suspect foul play in the death.

Sgt. Chris Robin said authorities were called at 10 a.m. Thursday, when a business manager noticed a vehicle in the the Big Lots parking had been there an extensive period of time.

The woman went to check and found the deceased male inside the back seat of the truck.

The parking lot, which is in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway, has a number of businesses including Big Lots, Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, Planet Fitness, Family Dollar and more.

Robin said it is not unusual for people to park their vehicles in the parking lot. Sometimes there are 18 wheelers; other times there are workers who park there and carpool to a job site.

“At this point there is no suspicion of foul play,” Robin said.

The man had been dead for an unknown amount of time and was in the early stages of decomposition, authorities said.

Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett ordered an autopsy.

The name of the man has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Polices said the man is from Texas but not in the area and was in town for work.

Robin said he is sorry for the family’s loss and hopes they can get closure and comfort.