Thelma Delores Trainer Hall May

Thelma Delores Trainer Hall May departed this earthly life and took flight to her heavenly home Friday, October 06, 2023.

Dee was the third daughter of seven girls given to the late Rev. Melton J. Trainer and Mrs. Dorthy Mae Trainer.

Dee accepted Christ at a young age, growing up in a home that believed “As for me and my house we will serve the Lord.”

Dee serviced as a teacher, secretary, deaconess, missionary and a dedicated member of the Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets of love.

She graduated from the home of the mighty bumble bees’ class of 1964, where she stepped high and proud as a drill team member.

Thelma Dee was fierce, feisty and fabulous with a giving spirit and loving heart. She never ever met a stranger.

Dee is preceded in death by her loving parents Rev. Melton and Dorthy Trainer; her late husband, Russell May; sisters, Lillie Cuff, Johnnie Skillman.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Stephanie Malbrue; grandchildren, Raniece Dorsey (Quintin), Trey Malbrue (Chelsea), Timothy Miller; great-grandchildren, Steffon Malbrue, Legend Miller, London Miller; four sisters, Melvia Cyprien, Cathy Manuel, Doris Alexander, Neddra Sinegal (Robert); and a host of loving family and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Shilo Baptist Church, 1725 Bluebonnet Ave, Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.