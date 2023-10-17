Elza Bush Jr.

Elza Bush Jr., 84, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Thursday, October 12, 2023 surrounded by his family.

A lifelong resident of Port Arthur, he was a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School.

He was a retired First Sergeant with the United States Army having served during the Vietnam era and retired from Chevron Refinery.

Elza was a member of St. James Catholic Church.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 20, 2023 at Houston National Cemetery with full military honors.

He is survived by his wife, Clara Bush; children, Andrea Bush-Coppedge, Brien Bush, Ricky Bush and Reginald Bush; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

