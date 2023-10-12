School Board President Brandon Bartie launches new era of Port Arthur ISD athletics with trophy donation Published 12:16 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

The Port Arthur Independent School District announced Board President Brandon Bartie’s donation of the first of what education leaders hope is a series of trophies for middle school sports teams.

“Last Thursday, our volleyball teams battled each other at the ALFAA gymnasium, and the Lady Titans at Jefferson were victorious,” said Adrienne Lott.

The district’s director of communications said local football teams battled it out on the gridiron at Titan Nation Stadium.

The winner of the second game received the trophy to display at their campus for a whole year until next fall’s Battle/Clash of the Titans football game.

Even though the trophy will be awarded to the winner of the eighth grade game, “our hope is that we will receive trophy donations for all our teams: 8th grade volleyball, 8th grade girls and boys basketball and 8th grade girls and boys soccer,” Lott said.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie offered to purchase a trophy, and the district is seeking sponsors to purchase the others.

For more information, call 409-989-6160 or email alott@paisd.org.