City of Port Arthur planning disc golf course ribbon-cutting ceremony Published 12:10 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

PLEASURE ISLAND — The community is invited to the City of Port Arthur’s Disc Golf Course ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The event is planned for 1 p.m. Oct. 20 on Pleasure Island.

Director of Pleasure Island George Davis asked those interested to bring bug spray, tennis shoes and “some friends.”

Visit portarthurtx.gov/565/Pleasure-Island for more information.