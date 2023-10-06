Lerand Young Published 9:39 am Friday, October 6, 2023

Lerand Young, 89, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away on August 28, 2023. Lerand was born on December 15, 1933 in Opelousas, La.

He was a 1954 graduate of Lincoln High School.

After graduation, he went to the Air Force. Afterwards he went to Houston, Texas and attended Texas Southern University.

He came back to Port Arthur and worked at United States Postal Service with 30 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ambres and Loretta Young, sister, Ella M. Jones, nephews, Otis Andre Sowell and Walter Allen Jr.

Those left to cherish his memories are sisters, Lou A. Allen, Joan E. Sowell, and Goldia M. Cockrell. He is also survived by a niece, Angela Allen Jackson(Darrell), nephews, Lyle Heath Allen, Otis Andre Sowell Jr (Astavia), Xavier Sowell, Quentin I Sowell, Deiondre’ Sowell (Jasmine), Javoni A Sowell, Willie Cockrell Jr., Anthony Cockrell Sr (Althea), Edward Cockrell (Carol), and Norman Cockrell (Patricia).

He is also survived by a host of relatives and friends.

We want to thank Magnolia Manor Nursing Home, Emergency Room Staff at Texas Medical Center in Port Arthur, Acadian Ambulance Service, The Clear Lake Hospital, and Veterans Funeral Services in Houston.

Special appreciation for cousins, Gus and Audrey Leday and Gloria Allen.

He will have a gravesite service and the Houston National Cemetery in Houston, Texas.