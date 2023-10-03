Man shot at Avery Trace, search for suspect ongoing; new owners take over Port Arthur property Published 6:47 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

A man was sent to a local hospital Tuesday following a late-afternoon shooting at Avery Trace Apartments.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the shooting took place at approximately 4 p.m. at the apartment complex following a disturbance.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, and the shooting was not a drive-by, police said.

A suspect described as a black male has been identified, and police were searching for the individual Tuesday afternoon.

Duriso said the victim does not live at the apartments, adding it’s likely the suspect does not live there either.

The apartment complex, 4020 FM 365, has had its share of violence through the years, including assaults, shootings, homicides and, last week, a stabbing.

Duriso said new owners acquired the apartments Monday.

He said the new owners came to the site after the shooting, and he met with them and spoke about safety measures.

Duriso said PAPD looks forward to working with the new owners and coming up with a security plan that will help with the issues they face at the apartment complex.