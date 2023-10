Luther Fields Jr. Published 4:24 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Luther Fields Jr.

06/25/1953 – 09/25/2023

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 06, 2023 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.