Judy Lynn Poss Published 4:21 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

12-31-1959 — 08-24-2023

Judy Lynn Poss, age 63, of Port Neches, Tx. passed away on August 24, 2023, in Dallas, Tx.

A celebration of life service will be held on October 7th, 2023 at First Baptist Church at 1900 Magnolia Ave. in Port Neches, Tx, 77651.