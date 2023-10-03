James “Cecil” Oubre Published 4:15 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

James “Cecil” Oubre, 87, of Port Arthur, Texas, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 2, 2023, in Beaumont.

He was born on August 20, 1936, in Port Arthur, Texas, to his late parents, Henry Ignac Oubre and Nellie Girouard Oubre.

Cecil lived his entire life in Port Arthur, a town he cherished deeply. He graduated from Bishop Byrne High School (St. James, Section II) in 1955, and his roots in the community ran deep.

He was a devout member of St. James Catholic Church and had previously been an active member of St. Catherine Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Cecil was a retired carpenter, working with his father, building homes around Port Arthur.

Later, after his dad retired, he worked in the refineries, dedicating almost 30 years of service to Neches Butane/Huntsman before retiring himself.

Cecil was not only skilled with his hands but also had a big heart. He was a member of the Carpenters Local, Oil Chemical, and Atomic Workers Local. He was also actively involved in the Sertoma Club in his younger years.

One of his greatest joys was watching his sons play football for St. Catherine Elementary and Bishop Byrne High School.

Cecil is reunited in death with his beloved wife, Margaret LaFleur Oubre, and his brothers, Ora Oubre and Gerald Oubre. He is survived by his devoted sons, Chris Oubre of San Antonio and Todd Oubre and his wife, Susan Davis Oubre of Dayton. He also leaves behind his longtime companion, Gayle Young of Port Arthur, as well as his cherished grandchildren: Chase Oubre and his wife, Stephanie Williams Oubre of New Braunfels, Melissa Oubre of San Antonio, and Matthew Oubre and his wife, Makensie Hinkle Oubre of Fort Worth. Cecil’s legacy continues through his great-grandchildren: Preston Oubre, Jackson Oubre, Brooklyn Oubre, Connor Oubre, and soon-to-arrive Maddux Oubre. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and a multitude of friends who will miss him dearly.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves on Thursday, October 5, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

A Vigil will be held at 7:00 p.m. to honor Cecil’s memory. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 6, 2023, at St. James Catholic Church in Port Arthur, with Father Sinclair Oubre officiating.

Cecil will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Port Arthur following the Mass.

In honor of Cecil’s memory, the following individuals have been chosen to serve as pallbearers: Todd Oubre, Terry Oubre, Shawn Oubre, Stephan Oubre, Matthew Oubre, and Chase Oubre.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, located at 1304 N. Cleveland, Dayton, Texas 77535 and Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, Groves, Texas.