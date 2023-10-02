Red Flag warning means fire danger remains high; area responders battle blaze Published 1:24 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

WEST ORANGE — Local firefighters have been busy battling drought-related blazes and are now dealing with containing fire weather conditions.

The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office noted Monday’s low humidity and wind speeds in the 8 to12 mpg range with gusts of up to 20 mph.

As a result of those conditions, Southeast Texas is under another Red Flag warning in effect for Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

That’s nothing new for local first responders.

The West Orange Volunteer Fire Department answered a call of a grass fire at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of FM 1006.

Fire Chief David Roberts said the fire was about half an acre in size and was extinguished quickly. A small tree stump in the middle of the area reignited Sunday, causing firefighters to return to the scene.

West Orange VFD and Orange County Emergency Services District No. 3 responded to the fire, as it was at the border between the two jurisdictions.

Roberts said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The National Weather Service asks for people to avoid activities that cause open flames or sparks during Red Flag days, properly discard cigarettes and avoid parking on dry grass and check trailers for dragging chains.

The region remains under a burn ban.