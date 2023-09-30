KATHIE’S KORNER — Turn over a new leaf with rest of 2023 Published 12:02 am Saturday, September 30, 2023

I felt like this is appropriately titled at this time of year as the leaves change color and begin to drop from their branches, having served their purpose on a plant or tree.

When we lived on our 55-acre farm in Washington, we fell in love with the Viney Maple Trees. They were so full with dark, red leaves and were magnificent to observe up close or from a distance.

CHANGE:

It may be time for some of us to “let go of a part of us” (a covering and color ), like the leaves that need to be shed as we move on to the next part of our journey (lives).

It is time for some young and old people to “grow up” and take responsibility for their actions, good or bad.

Change has always been a “challenge” for me, being an organizer and punctual, but so necessary for the next step in my life and sometimes called a “Big Step.”

One of my favorite scriptures in this process was a life saver during a weight-loss time for me and whenever needed.

Hebrews 12:1&2 Amplified Bible “… let us strip off and throw aside every encumbrance (unnecessary weight) and that sin which so readily (cleverly) clings to and entangles us, and let us run with; (patient endurance, steady and active persistence), the appointed course of the race that is set before us, looking away from all distractions, to Jesus, our Leader, Finisher and Source of our Faith.”

I notice some folks save colorful, falling leaves for craft projects and some rake them, burn them or pile in their trash. They might be a good help in a compost pile.

So, it’s possible to watch the new leaves grow with seasonal flowers or trees, perhaps making room for fruit or vegetables in this autumn or winter harvest-time.

My great grandson, Sean, said a few weeks ago their family was starting to prepare their garden for winter vegies, a neat family project.

We had pomegranate fruit ripening in the summer and some figs hanging on that we also shared with the birds. We had no plans for the figs and bunches of bananas on trees that are not popular with the neighbors on my road.

Some folks are chopping down their banana trees, but my husband, Mike, keeps ours trimmed and we like to see them waving in the wind.

So, if you feel you need to change some things in your life, “Turn Over A New Leaf” and start fresh and don’t be afraid of change, which is sometimes healthy and refreshing.

