Indictment: Port Arthur woman left child alone for hours while at work Published 12:20 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

A 21-year-old Port Arthur woman was indicted this week for reportedly leaving her young child alone in an apartment for a period of time before returning from work.

According to an affidavit for arrest, a man who works at an apartment complex in the 4200 block of Jimmy Johnson Boulevard entered the apartment to spray for insects and found the child, less than 2-years of age, crying and screaming in an apartment alone.

The child was found in a playpen reportedly without supervision or a responsible adult in the apartment.

The man brought the child to the apartment manager and said he had seen the child’s mother, identified as Alma Faye January, leave the apartment complex on a motorized scooter at 11:55 a.m.

He allegedly found the child at approximately 1:28 p.m., the document read.

Police stayed with the child while Child Protective Services were contacted to inform them of the incident.

At 2:35 p.m. the apartment manager reportedly contacted January, who said she just returned from work and was coming to the front office to get her child.

The officer stated in the document he believed the mother knowingly or intentionally abandoned the child, exposing the child to unreasonable risk of harm due to her age and ability.

January was arrested July 10, with bond set at $4,000 and bonded out the next day.

She was indicted this week on the charge.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.