Bob Hope volleyball earns Port Arthur Lighthouse crown Published 12:16 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

The Bob Hope Middle School volleyball team won the Port Arthur Lighthouse tournament last weekend.

The team had a spectacular showing, losing only one game throughout the tournament and that was in the championship game. Bob Hope ended up winning two games out of three in the championship showdown.

This is Bob Hope’s first year winning the tournament.

Coach Crystal Baloney said the group of student-athletes has a clear understanding volleyball is one of the most interactive games in sports.

“They know it is a game of intuition, imagination, improvisation, reciprocity and of teamwork,” Baloney said.

Player Leah Ruiz said the team has come to realize the benefits of hard work, dedication and believing in each other.

“That was the attitude we took with us to the tournament, and that’s what led us to be the recipients of the Port Arthur Lighthouse Tournament Champions plaque,” Ruiz said.