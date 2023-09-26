Port Arthur native’s song lands on movie soundtrack Published 12:14 am Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Less than a week after releasing his latest single “Trapped,” Port Arthur native and musical artist Audi Yo got a call asking to use his song in a movie soundtrack.

The answer was yes.

Audi Yo, whose name is Audrin Windon, said sound engineer Tereyance Alfred was listening to Trapped while he was working the sound for Gumbo 2.

Someone associated with the movie heard the song and asked, “Who is that?”

“He said that’s Audi Yo and the guy said I have to have it in my movie. Get him on the phone now,” Audi said while recounting how his work came to be used in an upcoming film.

He got the call at about midnight that day, was sent paperwork, looked it over and signed it.

Audi Yo said he was in the right place at the right time with his music.

“Honestly, I wasn’t going to release that song right now,” he said, adding he originally planned to release

“I Want To Take Care of You” but changed his mind.

The change in release was the right choice for the musician.

“I’m super excited,” he said. “I never in a million years expected this.”

He explained Trapped as a song about person trying to find purpose.

Gumbo 2 was shot across several southern states and features Jamal Woolard, who is known for portraying rapper The Notorious B.I.G. in the 2009 film, Notorious.

The original movie, Gumbo, had 375,000 streams, and Audi Yo said the new movie is going to be bigger.

Gumbo 2 will release this Christmas and can be seen on Roku and Tubi. It is directed by Korleone Charles.

Audi Yo is a southern soul singer living now in Louisiana. He recently returned from Turkey and has upcoming shows in California, Kentucky and South Carolina.

For booking information for Audi Yo, call 850-350-6482.