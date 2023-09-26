Athlete of the Week — Alexis Tran, senior, Memorial High School Published 12:12 am Tuesday, September 26, 2023

It was professional tennis player Roger Federer who got Alexis Tran interested in the sport.

Tran, 17, calls Federer her idol, adding he makes the sport look easy.

Tran is No. 1 on the Memorial line up, and she’s played doubles for two years with partner Sareli Luna.

Coach Robyn Summers said Tran has truly come a long way in the last two years.

“She has put in the hard work and dedication, and it has been a pleasure to watch the player she has turned into,” Summers said. “I’m excited to see everything she accomplishes her senior year.”

Though the upcoming season doesn’t start until early next year, Tran has already set goals.

“Through a lot of training and practice I was able to win most of my matches,” Tran said. “The upcoming season in February, I am aiming to win most, if not all, of my tournaments.”

