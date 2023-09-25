Average Texas gas prices fall 8.6 cents per gallon in last week; analyst talks about what’s next Published 12:08 am Monday, September 25, 2023

It’s been a mostly quiet week for the national average price of gasoline, with most states seeing gas prices cool off.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said while most states are likely to continue seeing gasoline prices fall in the week ahead, any new refinery issues as others begin maintenance could be problematic.

“Overall, the largest issues impacting gas prices remain refinery disruptions, but also the price of oil, which has held around $90 per barrel as Saudi Arabia and Russia maintain significant production cuts,” De Haan said.

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 8.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.33/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Prices in Texas are 4.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 23.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has risen 9.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.53 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $2.53/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.76/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.80/g today.

The national average is up 1.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 13.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $3.41/g, down 1.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.42/g.

• San Antonio – $3.35/g, down 14.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.49/g.

• Austin – $3.41/g, down 10.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.52/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

September 25, 2022: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

September 25, 2021: $2.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

September 25, 2020: $1.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

September 25, 2019: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

September 25, 2018: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

September 25, 2017: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

September 25, 2016: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

September 25, 2015: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

September 25, 2014: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

September 25, 2013: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)