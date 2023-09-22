Port Arthur Water Department repairing main break along Highway 73

Published 12:40 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

By PA News

The City of Port Arthur Water Utilities Department crews are repairing a water main break in the 2500 block of Highway 73.

The city shared the announcement at 11:30 a.m. Friday, saying it could take “up to 8 hours to repair.”

This outage may affect residents from Highway 73 to Reyna Avenue between Ray Avenue to Highway 73.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and water services will be restored as soon as possible,” a city statement read. “Please contact Water Dispatch for status and updates at (409) 983-8550.”

