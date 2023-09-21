Sheriff updates homicide investigation of 38-year-old Casie Graves Published 12:22 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the community’s help with information on the recent killing of 38-year-old Casie Lynn Graves.

Graves’s body was found Saturday near the entrance to International Paper on Texas 87.

Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney declined to comment on the state of the body when found.

Mooney did confirm an autopsy has been performed on Graves, but authorities are not releasing the preliminary cause of death, he said.

Various media have reported the preliminary cause of death as strangulation, but Mooney said he could not confirm nor deny strangulation as the cause.

When asked if the location the victim’s body was found was connected to the death, Mooney said he couldn’t rule out anything at this point.

Authorities said Graves had ties to Orangefield and Vidor, but Mooney is unaware if she was ever reported missing.

As the investigation continues, detectives are looking at all possibilities in their search for the person or persons responsible for Graves’ death.

Mooney said he could not comment on whether the death was random or targeted.

He said he doesn’t believe the community is in any danger, but there is a concern to law enforcement because there is a person out there responsible and they are investigating all avenues.

Anyone with information on the crime can call Captain Joey Jacobs at 409-883-2612 or Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS or by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smart phone. Tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

The Sheriff’s Office was called to International Paper at 5:20 p.m. Saturday after a body was discovered at the truck entrance.

The victim, later identified as Graves, was located near the train tracks on the south side.