Jennifer Lee Richert (Linda Faith Stewart-birth name)

Jennifer Lee Richert was born on September 9, 1956 in Port Arthur, Texas to parents Johnnie and Ruth Stewart, who had tragically lost their firstborn daughter Mary Ann Stewart, age three in a house fire that also claimed the life of a visiting military veteran.

Her given name was Linda Faith Stewart and she was born a little more than a year after the completely destroyed the original home on 5th Street.

Jennifer was a beautiful child, who enjoyed music from an early age and would later play the flute participating in both concert and marching band.

Following completion of high school in 1974, Jennifer was accepted into the Local 195 Pipefitter’s Apprentice program; worked for Jefferson Chemical; C. A. Turner Construction Company, a nuclear power generating corporation in Arizona and even Bechtel Corporation while living in Torrance, California, during the 1980’s.

Following an industrial accident, she returned to Jefferson County, Texas, to pursue interesting, various vocations, including training to be a paramedic.

During the early 1990’s, Jennifer was able to travel extensively in Europe and especially enjoyed the countries of Germany, Switzerland and France.

She also was an avid fan of classic rock and roll music: attending concert featuring Bob Dylan, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix (in the 1960’s). Jennifer saw all the greatest guitarists including Stevie Ray Vaughan, Eric Clapton, Buddy Guy, B.B. King; Eddie Van Halen, Jimmy Page, David Gilmore, Carlos Santana and most recently, Joe Bonamassa.

Her most frequently attended concert featured Led Zeppelin, Van Halen, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Elton Jon, Jeff Lynne with E.L.O., Steve Winwood and Pink Floyd.

She attended these concerts as recently as 2020, with her best friend and constant companion, Lance Daily, who resides in Port Acres.

She began experiencing health issues shortly thereafter which limited her ability to attend.

Jennifer passed away unexpectedly and under suspicious circumstances, at her residence in Nederland, Texas, early on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

Our sincere appreciation goes out to all of the great doctors, nurses and staff on the 2nd Floor Trauma Unit and 2nd Floor ICU at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas, who saved her life in May of 2023 and for nearly a month, gave her exceptional care and made outstanding efforts to provide for her every need.

We also want to thank the entire Nederland Police Department for their continual vigilance and devotion to protection of all their citizens, including Jennifer, and for always giving equal treatment to those with special needs and thanks especially, to Lieutenant Corkran, who represented Jennifer’s interests’ well and ensured her death would be properly investigated and her closet family members would be included and informed.

We are forever grateful and humbled by the concern and professionalism displayed by all.

A special thanks goes out to Matt Thompson, James Durham and the staff of Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves, Texas, for their compassionate and attentive care of Jennifer’s earthly body during her final arrangements and for the profound kindness shown to her and to her family during this time.

Jennifer was a truly unique person who enjoyed her life and lived it to the fullest on her own terms.

She is survived by her sister, Jan Morehead, her brother-in-law, Robert Morehead, and her nephew, Michael, who all reside in Middle Tennessee. A private “Celebration of Life” service will be held at a later date when her nephew, Michael, returns from current deployment with the U.S. Military.

Jennifer will never know how much she was loved by her family.

This tribute was written by her loving sister, Jan Morehead.