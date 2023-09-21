Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Sept. 13-19

Published 12:10 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 13 to Sept. 19:

Sept. 13

  • Donald Orchid, 23, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An information report was taken in the 5200 block of Wilson.

Sept. 14

  • William Mitchell Jr., 69, was arrested for aggravated assault with deadly weapon and disorderly conduct discharge/display of firearm in the 6600 block of Terrell.

Sept. 15

  • Douglas Jenkins, 32, was arrested for warrants in the 6400 block of 32nd Street.
  • Kendell Nelson Hicks, 20, was arrested for warrants and unlawful possession of firearm by felon in the 6400 block of 32nd Street.
  • Kalen Hillhouse, 31, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A theft was reported in the 3100 block of Ash.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 2100 block of Orange Acres.
  • Harassment was reported in the 5900 block of 32nd Street.

Sept. 16

  • Chad Ellis, 44, was arrested for warrants in the 4300 block of Lincoln.

Sept. 17

  • Stedman Haynes, 31, was arrested for driving while intoxicated /open alcohol container in the 3900 block of Pure Atlantic Road.
  • Monica Smith, 44, was arrested for warrants in the 1900 block of East Texas 73.
  • An assault was reported in the 5200 block of Garfield.
  • A theft was reported in the 5400 block of Anselmo.

Sept. 18

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A theft was reported in the 5400 block of Green.
  • Criminal Mischief was reported in the 6800 block of Terrell.

Sept. 19

  • Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 3100 block of Main.

