Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Sept. 13-19
Published 12:10 am Thursday, September 21, 2023
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 13 to Sept. 19:
Sept. 13
- Donald Orchid, 23, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- An information report was taken in the 5200 block of Wilson.
Sept. 14
- William Mitchell Jr., 69, was arrested for aggravated assault with deadly weapon and disorderly conduct discharge/display of firearm in the 6600 block of Terrell.
Sept. 15
- Douglas Jenkins, 32, was arrested for warrants in the 6400 block of 32nd Street.
- Kendell Nelson Hicks, 20, was arrested for warrants and unlawful possession of firearm by felon in the 6400 block of 32nd Street.
- Kalen Hillhouse, 31, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
- A theft was reported in the 3100 block of Ash.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 2100 block of Orange Acres.
- Harassment was reported in the 5900 block of 32nd Street.
Sept. 16
- Chad Ellis, 44, was arrested for warrants in the 4300 block of Lincoln.
Sept. 17
- Stedman Haynes, 31, was arrested for driving while intoxicated /open alcohol container in the 3900 block of Pure Atlantic Road.
- Monica Smith, 44, was arrested for warrants in the 1900 block of East Texas 73.
- An assault was reported in the 5200 block of Garfield.
- A theft was reported in the 5400 block of Anselmo.
Sept. 18
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Twin City Highway.
- A theft was reported in the 5400 block of Green.
- Criminal Mischief was reported in the 6800 block of Terrell.
Sept. 19
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 3100 block of Main.