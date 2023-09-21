Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Sept. 13-19 Published 12:10 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 13 to Sept. 19:

Sept. 13

Donald Orchid, 23, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

An information report was taken in the 5200 block of Wilson.

Sept. 14

William Mitchell Jr., 69, was arrested for aggravated assault with deadly weapon and disorderly conduct discharge/display of firearm in the 6600 block of Terrell.

Sept. 15

Douglas Jenkins, 32, was arrested for warrants in the 6400 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. Kendell Nelson Hicks, 20, was arrested for warrants and unlawful possession of firearm by felon in the 6400 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. Kalen Hillhouse, 31, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.

A theft was reported in the 3100 block of Ash.

A terroristic threat was reported in the 2100 block of Orange Acres.

Harassment was reported in the 5900 block of 32nd Street.

Sept. 16

Chad Ellis, 44, was arrested for warrants in the 4300 block of Lincoln.

Sept. 17

Stedman Haynes, 31, was arrested for driving while intoxicated /open alcohol container in the 3900 block of Pure Atlantic Road.

Monica Smith, 44, was arrested for warrants in the 1900 block of East Texas 73.

An assault was reported in the 5200 block of Garfield.

A theft was reported in the 5400 block of Anselmo.

Sept. 18

Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Twin City Highway.

A theft was reported in the 5400 block of Green.

Criminal Mischief was reported in the 6800 block of Terrell.

Sept. 19