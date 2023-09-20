U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ready to update Port Arthur on hurricane flood protection upgrade Published 12:06 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

The Port Arthur Project, a component of the Sabine Pass to Galveston Bay Program, is hosting a public open house Oct. 12 to provide the public with information about project progress.

The Port Arthur Project is one of three projects included in the S2G Program and focuses on improvements to the existing hurricane flood protection system in the Port Arthur area.

These improvements will reduce the risk of flooding from coastal storm surge, while not inducing adverse impacts to area residents and businesses within the Port Arthur area, organizers said.

The Port Arthur Project is a partnership of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and its non-federal sponsor, Jefferson County Drainage District No. 7.

The recently established Gulf Coast Protection District is partnering with Drainage District No. 7 to enhance the resiliency of the Texas Coast from future coastal storms.To learn more about the Port Arthur Project, visit:

The project website – swg.usace.army.mil/S2G/PortArthur

The project StoryMap – sabine-to-galveston-usace-swg.hub.arcgis.com

The open house runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at Bob Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur.

Informational displays will be available for public viewing, and project team representatives will be available to provide information and answer questions.

Feedback and participation are encouraged. The open house is intended to inform and provide opportunities for the public to participate.

Comments received during this time are taken into consideration by the Port Arthur Project Team but will not be documented as part of a NEPA-required public comment period. Written comments may be emailed to S2GPortArthur@usace.army.mil.