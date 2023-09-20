Port Arthur man sentenced this week after woman shot in the face in 2022 Published 12:32 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

A Port Arthur man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for aggravated assault after pleading guilty to shooting a woman the face.

John Fitzgerald Rice, 58, was sentenced Monday in Judge Raquel West’s courtroom, according to information from the court.

Rice was set to go to trial in July on the aggravated assault charge but changed his plea before the trial began.

At that time, his sentence was capped at 12 years and probation was also a possibility.

Authorities say Rice shot a 31-year-old woman in the face during an argument on March 1, 2022.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, and Rice turned himself in to authorities April 6, 2022.

He was later released after posting a $150,000 bond.