Constable Christopher L. Bates is Young Emerging Leaders spotlight Published 12:08 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

The Port Arthur News Young Emerging Leaders spotlight member of the month is Christopher L. Bates.

Born and raised in Port Arthur, Bates graduated from Memorial High School in 2003 and obtained his Law Enforcement Certification from Lamar Institute of Technology and a Bachelor’s Degree from Lamar University.

He received a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Texas Southern University in 2017 and is currently an Adjunct Government Instructor at Lamar Institute of Technology.

Bates was sworn in as Jefferson County Constable Precinct 2 in January 2013 at the age of 27, making him the youngest elected official in the history of Jefferson County and the second youngest constable elected in state history.

Bates has earned several honors. To name a few, in 2017 he was named “Constable of the Year” for the State of Texas by the Justices of the Peace and Constables Association. He was recognized by ExxonMobil as a “Living Legend” for their Annual Black History Event in 2017, and was honored by receiving the Southeast Texas 40 Under 40 award in 2015.

Bates was also named the 2015 Southeast Texas MLK Support Group “Man of The Year” and was recognized as one of Lamar University’s Distinguished Alumni in 2021.

Recently, Bates was named President of the Justices of the Peace and Constables Association of Texas and was selected as United States of America “Constable of the Year” by the National Constables and Marshals Association.

He is also the current minister of music at New Pilgrim Baptist Church in Beaumont and sgt. at arms for the Port Arthur NAACP.

Staying involved with Lamar University, Bates is a past president for the Lamar University Alumni Board and is the incoming president for the Justices of the Peace and Constables Association of Texas.

He is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated and vice president of Linda’s Lighthouse.

Community commitments include Bates’ annual Jr. Deputy Summer Camp, an annual toy drive and a scholarship award.

Bates is the father of two daughters, Cameryn and Casie, one son, Chris Jr., and is married to Ariana Bates.