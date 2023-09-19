Port Arthur Little Theatre is soon presenting “The Play That Goes Wrong” Published 12:02 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Port Arthur Little Theatre is soon presenting “The Play That Goes Wrong,” directed by Julie James.

Dates and performances times are scheduled Sept. 29-Oct. 1 and Oct. 6-8. The fun starts at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, as well as 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.

The theater is located at 4701 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. in Port Arthur, near the intersection with Twin City Highway.

Port Arthur Little Theatre continues its 2023-24 season with the “hilarious” show.

“This side-splitting show has been incredibly popular in London’s West End, in New York City and on international and national tours,” Port Arthur Little Theatre officials said. “Get your tickets now at palt.org or make reservations by calling 409-727-PALT for The Play That Goes Wrong.”

The fun begins for audiences who are welcomed to opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, “The Murder of Haversham Manor,” where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous.

This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show; an unconscious lady, a corpse that can’t play dead and actors who trip over everything (including their lines).

Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences.

The cast includes:

Chris – Isaac Duerksen

Jonathan – Michael Vu (on Fridays) / Andy McCall (on Saturdays and Sundays)

Robert – Stephen McDowell

Dennis – Nic Austin

Sandra – Madison Chapman

Max – Ben Porter

Annie – Rhiannon Pletcher

Trevor – Jorge Rodriguez

Stage crew consists of Ryder Lanclos, Elly Schroeder, CJ Drago, Brianna Lacy, Bailee McDowell, Jasmin Reyes and Jordyn Sonnier.