Port Arthur Fire Department has new tool in cardiac arrest response

Published 12:24 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023

By PA News

A Port Arthur Fire Department firefighter displays an AutoPulse, which is now available at Fire Station No. 3. (Courtesy photo)

The Port Arthur Fire Department recently received additional lifesaving equipment for Fire Station No. 3, which services the Port Acres area.

According to Fire Chief Benson, new AutoPulse devices have been beneficial in managing patients in cardiac arrest.

“Implementing the use of the AutoPulse increases survivability but must be done in a timely manner,” Benson said in a City of Port Arthur release. “This will reduce time for implementation in the event of cardiac arrest incident in Port Acres and support an increase in lives saved.”

Engines 1, 6 and 3 are now equipped with an AutoPulse.

“The commitment for quality services is expanding with new equipment and higher levels of training,” Benson said. “The Port Acres Community is an area of focus for increasing safety as well.”

